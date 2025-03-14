At the Kennedy Center
J.D. Vance is booed during concert visit
The deputy to the US president, J.D. Vance, had to endure an unfriendly reception during a concert visit to the Kennedy Center. He was booed for about half a minute when he sat down in his box seat. This could have something to do with the behavior of his boss.
Vance wanted to enjoy a concert by Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos and the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington with his wife Usha recently - but the reception from other concertgoers was somewhat hostile. A video taken by a Guardian correspondent shows how first there are isolated boos when the pair appear in the performance hall, and then more and more guests vent their displeasure at the Vice President's appearance.
Correspondent Andrew Roth filmed the incident and published the clip on the short message platform X:
Vance tries not to let on and meanwhile calmly takes a sip of his drink. He then waves from his box seat and exchanges a few words with his wife. The shouts ring out for 30 seconds.
Trump seized power over cultural center
The anger of some visitors could have something to do with the fact that his boss, US President Donald Trump, took control of the venue shortly after taking office. The head of state dismissed several members of the board of trustees and took over the chairmanship himself. The former US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, became president of the institution.
With this step, the Republican government wants to take action against the "woke culture". Some artists responded by making a statement against Trump's takeover of the institution. The singer and musician Rhiannon Giddens canceled several performances. The makers of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" also decided to cancel their performances in Washington.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
