Despite "risk"
Chancellor with an announcement: asylum law can be changed
Chancellor Christian Stocker is unimpressed by the criticism of the ÖVP's harsh asylum policy. The issue is of concern to the people and therefore measures are necessary. Stocker, a lawyer, was adamant that stopping family reunification was a violation of European law.
"The law is there to enable solutions and not to prevent them." If, as a lawyer, he had only conducted lawsuits that he was convinced he would win, he would not have served his clients, Stocker told numerous journalists at an extensive inaugural press conference on Friday.
"Changing certain aspects"
"Of course there is a risk that one or the other measure in a case will be deemed not to comply with the law. As a rule, however, in such a decision you are also given certain aspects as to why this is the case and what might need to be changed to make it acceptable," says Stocker. This legal guidance can then be taken on board and the law amended accordingly.
"We will have to set the legal framework in such a way that we provide solutions in a problem situation that is very pressing for people in Europe and also in Austria," said Stocker. The right of asylum was not being called into question, but abuse should be stopped.
The government's second main topic is the economy and the budget. The first working meeting of the three-party coalition will take place next week and will focus on economic policy. Representatives from the economic research institutes Wifo and IHS have been invited to present the expected development and propose measures. "At this government meeting, we will focus on how we can shape the work plan for the immediate future, for the coming weeks and months."
Stocker emphasized that the government remains committed to the goal of avoiding an EU deficit procedure. In view of the poor economic situation, the Chancellor does not rule out that the currently planned savings requirement of 6.4 billion euros could still increase. However, he hopes that defense spending will be taken out of the stability pact. This would make it easier to balance the budget. This is currently being discussed in the EU.
Neutrality does not protect us from threats
With regard to the neutrality debate, Stocker once again states that there is no majority in favor of abolishing it. "And even if neutrality were to be abolished right now, nothing would have changed in our security situation. In other words, neutrality is not a protection against threats, but neutrality arose from the State Treaty. And we have always understood it as military neutrality and not as neutrality of values." Like all EU countries and as part of Europe, Austria contributes to the overall defense.
He wants to be a chancellor for all Austrians and also take the FPÖ voters with him, Stocker emphasized. In the past, we have lived in a "conflict democracy", "but, as always in life, there are times that are made for conflict and there are times that are made for consensus. I believe that the time we have now is for consensus."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
