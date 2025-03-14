Chancellor with an announcement: asylum law can be changed

Neutrality does not protect us from threats

With regard to the neutrality debate, Stocker once again states that there is no majority in favor of abolishing it. "And even if neutrality were to be abolished right now, nothing would have changed in our security situation. In other words, neutrality is not a protection against threats, but neutrality arose from the State Treaty. And we have always understood it as military neutrality and not as neutrality of values." Like all EU countries and as part of Europe, Austria contributes to the overall defense.