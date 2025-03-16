Tips for self-help
Loss of the sense of smell: how olfactory training works
Many patients suffer from an olfactory disorder - especially after a Covid 19 disease. Targeted olfactory training can help to improve the sense of smell. Expert gives tips on how you can do this yourself at home.
After an infection, for example triggered by coronavirus, you may lose your sense of smell. Studies have shown that the defense against infection is partly triggered via the olfactory mucosa and that the cells there are sometimes damaged.
Other causes of olfactory disorders can be craniocerebral injuries, diseases of the nose and paranasal sinuses or damage to the nervous system, and in rare cases, surgery, drug therapies or internal diseases.
Since the 2010s, olfactory training has been the method of choice in the treatment of olfactory disorders of various causes, as the two experts Dr. Christian A. Müller, MedUni Vienna and Dr. Bertold Renner, TU Dresden (D) explain in their book "Zurück zum richtigen Riecher".
Studies have shown that the daily brief presentation of fragrance molecules to the olfactory mucosa alone can accelerate the restoration of the sense of smell. And patients can even do this themselves at home.
Sniffing fragrances is not complicated or time-consuming, the only important thing is to do it regularly over a longer period of time.
Instructions for smell training
In principle, all substances that exude a fragrance intensity that can be easily perceived by people with normal smells are suitable. You could use aromatic foods such as coffee, tea, spices, fruit, etc. However, as daily practice is important and the time required for preparation should be kept to a minimum, experts recommend the use of ready-made fragrance sources in the form of aromatic oils - but only in high-quality form.
Information on self-help
In their book "Zurück zum richtigen Riecher", Dr. Christian A. Müller and Dr. Bertold Renner explain the causes of olfactory and taste disorders and provide instructions for olfactory training. Published by facultas/maudrich, ISBN: 978-3-99002-166-8
The scents should be as varied as possible in order to reach a variety of receptors in the olfactory system. For example, instead of choosing only four scents of fruit or flowers, it is better to choose a combination of fruity, floral, spicy or resinous aromas. Change these every three to four months. It is possible to reuse them later.
Smell the selected fragrances for about 15 seconds each. Then repeat the cycle once. Carry out the training twice a day until there are no more symptoms. However, for at least one year.
