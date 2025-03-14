Complaint rejected
Constitutional Court: Deportations to Greece possible
The Constitutional Court (VfGH) has rejected an appeal by an Afghan who is to be deported to Greece. He had argued that the basic needs of persons entitled to asylum were not met in the Mediterranean country.
The Constitutional Court takes a different view: the supply situation has improved in recent years and the man is not threatened with an existential emergency. The Afghan had already been granted asylum in Greece, which is why his new application in Austria was rejected. He took legal action against this. The Federal Administrative Court already argued that he was not threatened with an emergency situation in the southern European country.
Several similar appeals were also rejected as futile. In 2010, the Constitutional Court had stopped the transfer of asylum seekers to Greece.
ÖVP: "Decisive U-turn"
The judges also ruled at the time that Austrian authorities must obtain an individual commitment from their Greek counterparts prior to transfers. Otherwise, there should be no deportation. Last fall, Germany was sentenced to pay a fine because a Syrian was deported to Greece.
The new ruling is a "decisive turnaround", said ÖVP Secretary General Nico Marchetti. "Since Home Affairs Commissioner Magnus Brunner has been responsible for EU asylum seekers, we have seen fundamental improvements in the area of asylum throughout Europe. And these improvements at European level clearly bear a red-white-red signature (...)."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.