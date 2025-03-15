An important step for the security of compatriots

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our fellow countrymen. This not only includes safety from natural hazards, on the labor market or in health matters - but also, in particular, safety from extremism and terrorism," explains Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP), head of the province, pointing out that we are increasingly confronted with Islamist violence today. "I want us in Lower Austria to do everything a state can do to put a stop to extremists," she says, setting out a clear path.