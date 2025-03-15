Security Council launches
An important step for the security of compatriots
More security for the whole country! The creation of a provincial security council was announced at the government meeting in Tull - the "Krone" reported. On Tuesday, the provincial government will now officially approve the statute of the Provincial Security Council.
The body will then meet in future under the chairmanship of Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner to discuss important security issues for Lower Austria. The Lower Austrian security authorities, state politics and federal institutions will be closely interlinked and brought together in a formal body.
We are creating an additional pillar of Lower Austria's security policy
Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner
"There is nothing more important than the safety of our fellow countrymen. This not only includes safety from natural hazards, on the labor market or in health matters - but also, in particular, safety from extremism and terrorism," explains Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP), head of the province, pointing out that we are increasingly confronted with Islamist violence today. "I want us in Lower Austria to do everything a state can do to put a stop to extremists," she says, setting out a clear path.
Provincial deputy Udo Landbauer (FPÖ) on the new pillar of Lower Austria's security policy: "We are consistently implementing the action plan against radical Islam. A first step is the State Security Council, which will serve as a powerful tool in the fight against Islamism."
The protection and safety of our own children and families is our top priority
Landesvize Udo Landbauer
In addition to the responsible members of the government, the state police director, the State Office for State Security and Extremism Prevention, the state military commander, the state fire department commander, the Lower Austrian Civil Defense Association and Notruf NÖ will also be part of the new body. All regional parliamentary clubs will also be represented by a member. Together they want to be an active instrument for the good flow of information between state politics, state and federal authorities.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
