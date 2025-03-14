Too outdated, too woke?
Huge fuss about the “Snow White” remake
Shortly before the movie's release, it should actually be all about the movie. The remake of the Disney classic "Snow White" is a different story. Controversy surrounding the political views of lead actresses Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot on the Gaza war, the modern adaptation of the fairy tale and criticism of the portrayal of the seven dwarfs are causing a stir on social media.
For example, the attitude of Israeli actress Gadot, who plays the evil queen, towards Israel and Palestine is being discussed. The "Wonder Woman" star is campaigning against anti-Semitism and for the release of the Hamas hostages.
The Jewish actress was also criticized for this. Some users announced in comments that they would boycott the film.
Snow White actress Zegler ("West Side Story"), on the other hand, has spoken out in favor of Palestine on social media in the past, according to US reports.
Criticism of the Snow White cast
This is not the only hot topic. Since the casting of Zegler in the title role became known, the US American with Latin American roots has been targeted by racist agitators.
Some took issue on social media with the fact that her skin - unlike in the original - is not as "white as snow". This brings back memories of negative comments about Halle Bailey, who was cast as a black woman for the role of the famous mermaid Ariel in the new film of the same name (2023).
"Walt Disney is turning in his grave"
Zegler's statement that the 1937 animated film was "outdated" also caused outrage. In the original fairy tale, Snow White is threatened by her jealous mother-in-law and finds refuge with the seven dwarfs. After being poisoned, she falls into a death-like sleep, from which a prince resurrects her.
This is likely to be resolved differently in the new adaptation, as the 23-year-old hinted in an interview in 2022: "She won't be saved by the prince, and she doesn't dream of true love, but of becoming the leader she knows she can be."
In the comment columns, users accused her of a lack of respect for the original. Someone wrote: "Walt Disney is turning in his grave."
Depiction of dwarves is "backward"
Finally, the diminutive Hollywood actor Peter Dinklage ('Game of Thrones') criticized the portrayal of the dwarves in the remake. In a podcast in 2022, he accused Disney of hypocrisy.
The studio was proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White and thus show itself to be progressive, "but then they still do the damn backward story about seven dwarves living together in a cave?", said Dinklage.
The Disney studio responded by saying that they had consulted with representatives of the dwarf community and were taking a different approach with the seven characters. They wanted to avoid reinforcing negative clichés from the original animated film.
Real film adaptation with animated elements
The remake, directed by Marc Webb ("The Amazing Spider-Man"), is a live-action adaptation with animated elements. The dwarves were also computer-animated, as can be seen in the trailer.
In 1937, the studio released its first feature-length animated film with "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs".
