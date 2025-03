Vingegaard drops out of Paris-Nice after a crash

The 28-year-old, who suffered a hand contusion and a laceration on his lip in the crash, will therefore not start the sixth stage from Saint-Julien-en-Saint-Alban to Berre l'Étang over 209.8 kilometers. Until his withdrawal, Vingegaard was in second place overall behind his team-mate Matteo Jorgenson. The US-American had taken over the yellow jersey from Vingegaard. Felix Gall is the best Austrian in 21st place (+3:14 min.).