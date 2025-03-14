Fisherman nets spotted sea sow

Lives more in other areas

The spotted sea sow lives at depths between 50 and 700 meters and forages on the seabed for food such as worms, crustaceans and bony fish. It usually lives in the East Atlantic, on the coast of Great Britain, on the Iberian coast, in the Bay of Biscay and on the coast of Senegal. Spotted sculpins are much rarer in the Adriatic Sea.