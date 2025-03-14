Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sensation in Croatia

Fisherman nets spotted sea sow

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 10:44

A Croatian fisherman made the catch of his life: a spotted sea sow was caught in his net. This is a shark species that is considered highly endangered and has hardly been recorded in the Adriatic so far.

0 Kommentare

The spotted sea sow has been classified as critically endangered since 2020 and is strictly protected. The animal gets its name from its unusual mouth shape, which is reminiscent of a pig's snout, and it also has spines on its dorsal fin.

Fisherman Nikola Kosanovic caught one of these rare specimens in his net last weekend. "I fished the porpoise out of the Virsko More at a depth of around 52 meters," he said. Kosanovic then took a few photos of the sea creature and released it back into the wild.

Here you can see a picture of the spotted sea sow.

Lives more in other areas
The spotted sea sow lives at depths between 50 and 700 meters and forages on the seabed for food such as worms, crustaceans and bony fish. It usually lives in the East Atlantic, on the coast of Great Britain, on the Iberian coast, in the Bay of Biscay and on the coast of Senegal. Spotted sculpins are much rarer in the Adriatic Sea.

Adult animals can grow up to 150 centimetres long, but most are barely larger than half a meter. The animals have been classified as endangered since 2007 and as critically endangered since 2020. The shark species gives birth to seven to eight young per litter.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf