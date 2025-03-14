Hoping for clues
Impaired man (28) disappears without a trace
Fears for an impaired man in Tyrol: The 28-year-old local man has been missing from a care facility in Wattens (Innsbruck-Land district) since Thursday evening. It is suspected that he got on the wrong train on the way to his father's house. The police are now hoping for useful information from the public.
According to what the police know so far, the 28-year-old wanted to take the train to his father in Kramsach in the early hours of Thursday afternoon, but did not get there. "Due to his impairment, it is suspected that the man may have boarded the wrong train - presumably at Fritzens/Wattens station - and traveled in the direction of Oberland," said the investigators.
Trail lost in the Imst district
The last trace of the young man was found at around 3.15 p.m. near Rietz station in the Imst district. Then it was lost.
Investigators are hoping for clues
The father of the 28-year-old has filed a missing person's report with the police and requested a public search. The missing man was last seen wearing a black quilted jacket, light blue jeans and black winter boots with Velcro fasteners. He is carrying a blue/grey rucksack with a green water bottle.
If you have any useful information, please call the Wattens police station on 059 133/7128.
