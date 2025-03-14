Haberlander: “We don’t need a commissioner”

"Now is the time to look to the future"

Binder accuses OÖG Supervisory Board Chairman Franz Mittendorfer, who sits on an ÖVP ticket, of having "lost focus": "Healthcare is one of the most important issues for the population. There is great satisfaction with the hospitals, but processes in the administration need to be questioned." Christine Haberlander (ÖVP), Deputy Governor for Health, does not think much of Binder's idea: "There is no need for a special commissioner. Now is the time to look to the future. Our common goal and our top priority is the health of the people in our country."