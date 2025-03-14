Reed fire in Illmitz: Beware of wildfires!

Squad 2 extinguished the fire on the south side with fire patches and set up an attack line through rough terrain for the frontal attack on the west side. "This time we were lucky because the strong wind had already died down. But a fire like this can have a very different outcome," said the fire department. The Illmitz firefighters were able to call "fire out" at 9 pm. Despite their quick intervention, around one and a half hectares of reeds burned down.