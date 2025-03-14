Comrades challenged
Reed fire in Illmitz: Beware of wildfires!
Just a few days ago, a fire in the Rax region kept more than 1000 firefighters on their toes. The danger is also high in Burgenland. The fire brigades have to be called out again and again to smaller fires in the fields - including the Florianis in Illmitz.
At 8.17 pm on Wednesday evening, the sirens in Illmitz blared at peak time. A reed fire, just one kilometer from the village, called for the help of the firefighters. As a first measure, one squad fought the flames that were eating their way towards the village.
Squad 2 extinguished the fire on the south side with fire patches and set up an attack line through rough terrain for the frontal attack on the west side. "This time we were lucky because the strong wind had already died down. But a fire like this can have a very different outcome," said the fire department. The Illmitz firefighters were able to call "fire out" at 9 pm. Despite their quick intervention, around one and a half hectares of reeds burned down.
Fire brigades warn of vegetation fires
The Burgenland Fire Brigade Association warns of the increased danger of vegetation fires. Normally, the danger only increases in the hot summer months. However, the persistent drought this spring is already causing a greatly increased risk of fire in forests and meadows.
The fire department is therefore calling on people not to light open fires in the forest or near meadows. In other words: No campfires, barbecues or burning plants! Furthermore: Do not smoke in the forest and do not throw away any cigarette butts! Vehicles can also cause fires if they are parked on dry grass. Report smoke and fire immediately to 122!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
