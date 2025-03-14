In the center of power
The many construction sites of the red “super minister”
With the return of the SPÖ to government, the super ministry on the Stubenring with its social affairs, care, health and consumer protection agendas will once again become a red center of power. Minister Korinna Schumann has big plans for the next five years.
In the area of pensions, the government has decided to raise the de facto retirement age. "There will be no increase in the retirement age and no changes to the pension account or the long-term insurance scheme. This will remain stable. However, some measures must be taken."
"We are in the middle of a major pension reform for women"
From 2026, access to the corridor pension - the classic form of early retirement - will be gradually restricted. The required number of years of insurance will increase from 40 to 42. At the same time, the required retirement age will be raised from 62 to 63. For the time being, this only affects men, as women do not have to take corridor retirement at the age of 62 due to the (still) lower retirement age. "For women, we are already in the middle of a major pension reform," says Schumann, referring to the gradual increase in the retirement age for women to 65 by 2033.
A partial pension will also be introduced. From the point at which access to this is possible, partial retirement can no longer be taken. Schumann firmly rejects the idea that the state pension system is in danger: "The narrative about insecure pensions has been around since the 1950s. We have a secure system, it has to be adjusted again and again, but in itself it is a stable system."
Criticism of the increase in health insurance contributions for pensioners
Regarding the anger of pensioners' representatives about the increase in health insurance contributions, Schumann says: "Of course it is a measure that people are not happy with. And I am not happy with it. But it's already a measure that was sent to Brussels, so we couldn't go back, but we have cushioned it."
The prescription fee will be frozen at 7.55 euros, the cap on the cost of medicines will be reduced from two to 1.5 percent and over-the-counter medicines will be included. Schumann comments on the fact that the governor of Burgenland, Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), wants to take the government's plans to the Supreme Court as follows: "I understand the concern about pensions. Pensions are a valuable asset that requires trust. But we will design the regulations in such a way that they are constitutional."
Reform of educational leave by the end of the year
The Minister is not yet able to say in detail where the Ministry of Social Affairs will make savings as part of the budget restructuring (each department must cut 15 percent of material expenditure). "It is important to me that we have stabilized the AMS budget. That is one of the main points, because unemployment and qualification are the big issues." The reform of educational leave should go in this direction. In the past, educational leave was taken by employees - often by mothers who extended their maternity leave as a result. "We are focusing on those with low qualifications." Schumann wants to have the reform ready by the end of the year.
Social assistance is also to be reformed in the direction of standardization. It will also include the basic child protection scheme - a project close to the heart of SPÖ leader Andreas Babler. The aim is to return to the original idea of minimum income support: to provide a safety net that protects people in need from falling into poverty, but at the same time reintegrates them into the labor market. "That is the goal. It's a major project. There are a lot of people involved in the new social welfare system, which is why the table in my office is as long as it is," says Schumann with a grin.
Not sending people around in circles when it comes to care
Another big issue is care. "We have already achieved something by agreeing in the government programme to include employees in the care sector in the heavy work regulation," emphasizes the red minister. A qualification package is also planned, in which more people will be brought into the care sector via second-chance education. "This doesn't just have to do with income. It also has something to do with how high the workload is and how well the services can be planned. That is a very big issue. It's also about organizing care in such a way that relatives know how to organize everything. The goal is a one-stop store.
Concerns about rising unemployment
The head of the department is very concerned about rising unemployment. In the middle of the interview, she receives the alarming news that Agrana is closing two factories in Austria and the Czech Republic. In Leopoldsdorf, 120 jobs will be lost. The minister is visibly shocked: "It's painful every time. There are fates behind these figures. Unemployment means less income for everyday life, for the family, for credit issues - it is an enormous burden." Unemployment benefit is not being reformed, as the ÖVP wanted in the previous government. But the additional income rules for marginal employment during unemployment will be tightened, reveals the 58-year-old politician: "There will be restrictions."
In the area of health, the expansion of primary care centers is planned, and the aim will be to regain trust in healthcare. "We need to shorten waiting times, because these are a huge problem for people. The government has also placed an emphasis on the mental health of young people and children and a focus on women's health. A study was recently published showing that less than 50 percent of young people trust conventional medicine and that more and more people are refusing vaccinations. "We will include various vaccinations in the general free healthcare vaccination program, including shingles. Vaccination is a very loaded topic in Austria, and getting out of it will be a challenge," announces Schumann.
