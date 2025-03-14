The many construction sites of the red “super minister”

Reform of educational leave by the end of the year

The Minister is not yet able to say in detail where the Ministry of Social Affairs will make savings as part of the budget restructuring (each department must cut 15 percent of material expenditure). "It is important to me that we have stabilized the AMS budget. That is one of the main points, because unemployment and qualification are the big issues." The reform of educational leave should go in this direction. In the past, educational leave was taken by employees - often by mothers who extended their maternity leave as a result. "We are focusing on those with low qualifications." Schumann wants to have the reform ready by the end of the year.