Free practice in Melbourne – LIVE from 6 a.m.

Here we go! Formula 1 kicks off the new season in Melbourne. The second free practice session starts at 6 am. We will be reporting live - see ticker below.
Max Verstappen did not dare to make any predictions immediately before the start of the Formula 1 season and was rather taciturn at the press conference in Melbourne. However, the four-time world champion from Red Bull is certain of one thing ahead of the season opener: "I know that we are not the fastest at the moment." The 27-year-old made his debut in the premier class of motorsport ten years ago in Australia. The Dutchman could become world champion for the fifth time in 2025.
The exact balance of power in Formula 1 is still a mystery at the moment. There is a lot of speculation, and the three-day test drives in Bahrain have provided little more than clues. The truth will emerge this weekend, at the latest at the race on Sunday (5 a.m. CET). Verstappen said that although his car is better than the one he finished sixth in at the last race of the 2024 season in Abu Dhabi, there are still problems to solve. "I think we'll find out more this weekend and beyond." His new team-mate Liam Lawson will have to prove himself as a helper for the first time at Albert Park.
McLaren drivers don't want to be favorites
Last season, Verstappen laid the foundations for his fourth consecutive world championship triumph with seven wins in the first ten races. There have been no major changes to the regulations since then, so there have been no major changes to the cars. For this reason, and because of a strong race simulation during testing, constructors' world champion McLaren is considered the favorite - which surprises runner-up Lando Norris.
"I don't think we are in any way superior to any of our main rivals," emphasized the 25-year-old Briton in his team's motorhome. "I'm quite surprised that people are so short-sighted. But they all want to play games and be the underdog." Red Bull, Mercedes and especially Ferrari had looked very strong, said Norris, referring to the test laps in Bahrain.
Focus on Hamilton
It also remains to be seen what Ferrari is capable of. After twelve years with Mercedes, in which he won six of his seven titles, Lewis Hamilton is now competing for the Scuderia. "This is definitely the most exciting phase of my life," said the 105-time Grand Prix winner. The Briton was joking, but then let slip a target for the opening race in Melbourne. He is aiming for a place in the top five, said Hamilton, who has his first rival in his own team: Charles Leclerc is driving in red for the seventh year and is firmly anchored in the team.
Although there have been no upheavals in the new Formula 1 season, there have been changes with consequences. The point for the fastest race lap has been abolished. This means that the maximum number of points for a driver on a weekend without a sprint race, as in Melbourne, is 25 points.
The new list of penalties could have a far greater impact. This is because anyone who swears or causes "moral damage" to the FIA by swearing, for example, must expect severe sanctions - in the worst case, a one-month ban from the race. Before that, the person must pay 40,000 euros for the first offense and 80,000 euros for the second. The third offense will result in a fine of 120,000 euros and a mandatory break plus a points deduction.
