Free practice in Melbourne – LIVE from 6 a.m.

The exact balance of power in Formula 1 is still a mystery at the moment. There is a lot of speculation, and the three-day test drives in Bahrain have provided little more than clues. The truth will emerge this weekend, at the latest at the race on Sunday (5 a.m. CET). Verstappen said that although his car is better than the one he finished sixth in at the last race of the 2024 season in Abu Dhabi, there are still problems to solve. "I think we'll find out more this weekend and beyond." His new team-mate Liam Lawson will have to prove himself as a helper for the first time at Albert Park.