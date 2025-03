Almost 100 kilometers of new cycle paths in Vienna

For 2025, there are 55 projects and around 24 kilometers of cycle infrastructure to be added - making a total of almost 100 kilometers in the current legislative period. The main cycling network in Vienna should not only become larger, but also safer. Heurige Highlights: Meiselstraße will become a cycle lane. New cycle paths are also being built on Rennweg, Neilreichgasse and Meiereistraße, which will be completely car-free. Ten percent of all journeys in Vienna are already made by bike.