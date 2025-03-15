How the University of Leoben is fighting the skills shortage

There is currently only one Indian working at the Styrian site, and Rossegger cites the German language as a challenge. The good thing is that the university visits revealed a great willingness to cooperate - even German courses are already being offered. "The first students are already coming to Montanuni from India," says Weihs happily. A corresponding application portal will go online this year via TU Austria, which could also increase the proportion of women - as this is rising rapidly in India.