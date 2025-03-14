Vorteilswelt
How to prevent

Back pain: sitting a lot puts strain on the back

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 06:00

Back pain is considered a widespread disease as it occurs in almost all age groups. Around two million people in Austria are affected. In fact, almost one in five people under the age of 60 suffers. An important factor in this is the modern lifestyle - characterized by a lack of exercise.

The human spine is not designed to remain in a rigid position for hours on end. Nevertheless, many of us, whether in the office or in our free time, spend a large part of the day in this way. Often several factors, such as prolonged sitting, poor posture, stress and too little exercise, work together.

Pain due to shortened muscles
This leads to shortening and tension in certain muscle groups and consequently to back pain. In particular, the muscles of the hip flexor, which extend from the pelvic and lumbar region to the legs, are strained when sitting. If this strain is not compensated for with movement over a longer period of time, the structures harden and lose elasticity.

In order to straighten up again afterwards, the back extensors have to fight harder against the shortened hip flexor muscles, which leads to increased pressure on the joints, vertebrae and intervertebral discs in the lumbar spine. However, the resulting pain in the lower back and hips could sometimes be avoided.

More dynamism in everyday working life
The majority of complaints can be alleviated and even prevented by investing just a few minutes a day.

  • The most important measure for "frequent sitters" is to regularly break up their rigid posture in front of the screen. Ideally, you should move around for five minutes at least once an hour. For example, go to a colleague in the next room instead of writing an email or making a phone call, hold meetings standing up or do a few stretching exercises in the office.
  • An ergonomic workplace is a prerequisite for preventing back pain. The height of your chair and desk must be adjusted to suit you. A height-adjustable desk is ideal, allowing you to get up from time to time for certain activities, such as making phone calls.
  • When sitting, change your position regularly instead of spending several hours in the same position. You can use the flexibility of the backrest of your office chair and alternate between a forward, middle or backward sitting position.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Regina Modl
Regina Modl
