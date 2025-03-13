Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

90 pages long

Arab states present Gaza plan to the USA

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 11:50

The Arab states have presented their reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip to the White House. They had already adopted the plan last week in Cairo and agreed on further consultations.

0 Kommentare

The plan is approximately 90 pages long. It provides for the removal of rubble and the gradual construction of housing in Gaza over a period of five years. However, many issues, such as financing and future control of the Gaza Strip, remain unresolved and the prospects of success are uncertain. The costs are estimated at the equivalent of around 50 billion euros.

Trump: "Nobody is expelling Palestinians"
The reconstruction plan came about after US President Donald Trump said he wanted to permanently relocate the 1.9 million Palestinians from Gaza to other countries. Now he said in Washington that nobody is driving people out of the Gaza Strip. Trump had previously declared that he wanted to take control of the Gaza Strip and develop the coastal strip economically.

Children in the Gaza Strip (Bild: AFP)
Children in the Gaza Strip
(Bild: AFP)

Hamas rejected the proposal. If the US President's new statement means a withdrawal from the plans, this is to be welcomed, said spokesman Hasem Kassem. The US government should not go along with the vision of the extreme right in Israel. Israel's government should be obliged to implement all the conditions of the agreed ceasefire.

New willingness to talk
At the weekend, Israel's government and Hamas signaled their willingness to prepare for negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire. In this phase, all remaining hostages are to be handed over to Israel and a definitive end to the Gaza war is to be achieved. In the first phase, 18 hostages were released. The negotiations are not being conducted directly, but via the USA, Qatar and Egypt as mediators.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf