Arab states present Gaza plan to the USA
The Arab states have presented their reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip to the White House. They had already adopted the plan last week in Cairo and agreed on further consultations.
The plan is approximately 90 pages long. It provides for the removal of rubble and the gradual construction of housing in Gaza over a period of five years. However, many issues, such as financing and future control of the Gaza Strip, remain unresolved and the prospects of success are uncertain. The costs are estimated at the equivalent of around 50 billion euros.
Trump: "Nobody is expelling Palestinians"
The reconstruction plan came about after US President Donald Trump said he wanted to permanently relocate the 1.9 million Palestinians from Gaza to other countries. Now he said in Washington that nobody is driving people out of the Gaza Strip. Trump had previously declared that he wanted to take control of the Gaza Strip and develop the coastal strip economically.
Hamas rejected the proposal. If the US President's new statement means a withdrawal from the plans, this is to be welcomed, said spokesman Hasem Kassem. The US government should not go along with the vision of the extreme right in Israel. Israel's government should be obliged to implement all the conditions of the agreed ceasefire.
New willingness to talk
At the weekend, Israel's government and Hamas signaled their willingness to prepare for negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire. In this phase, all remaining hostages are to be handed over to Israel and a definitive end to the Gaza war is to be achieved. In the first phase, 18 hostages were released. The negotiations are not being conducted directly, but via the USA, Qatar and Egypt as mediators.
