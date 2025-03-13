“Shaman”: 1.9 million euros stolen from 13 victims

"Shaman" "in a coma" after ritual

In the previous year, M. - an Austrian citizen with Serbian roots - had swindled 730,000 euros from the 56-year-old Viennese woman alone by not only making her believe that a close relative was cursed, but that the family member would die if she did not pay. In total, the woman demanded cash from her victim three times for "cleansing rituals", which took place in Vienna and Baden (Lower Austria). Since then, "Amela" has been on the run. After M. disappeared, the victim was told that the "shaman" had fallen into a severe coma because of the ritual.