Still on the run
“Shaman”: 1.9 million euros stolen from 13 victims
For months, a manhunt has been underway for the self-proclaimed "shaman" who allegedly took more than 730,000 euros from a Viennese woman by making her believe she could lift a curse. But this is just the tip of the iceberg: investigators have so far tracked down 13 victims who have been swindled out of 1.9 million euros - but the amount of damage is constantly growing.
The Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation has received around 140 tips on the case so far - on the whereabouts of the "shaman", who also calls herself "Amela", as well as on possible victims. "Nevertheless, the whereabouts of Mariana M. are still unknown," the police said. 13 victims from Germany and abroad have been identified and the suspects - three other people are accused in addition to M. (44) - have been charged with serious occult fraud amounting to around 1.9 million euros to date.
"Shaman" "in a coma" after ritual
In the previous year, M. - an Austrian citizen with Serbian roots - had swindled 730,000 euros from the 56-year-old Viennese woman alone by not only making her believe that a close relative was cursed, but that the family member would die if she did not pay. In total, the woman demanded cash from her victim three times for "cleansing rituals", which took place in Vienna and Baden (Lower Austria). Since then, "Amela" has been on the run. After M. disappeared, the victim was told that the "shaman" had fallen into a severe coma because of the ritual.
Investigators assume that the woman, against whom a European arrest warrant has been issued, has been active in German-speaking countries for several years and that there are more victims.
It is one of the largest fraud cases ever solved by the Lower Austrian State Criminal Police Office. During house searches in Vienna and the district of Mödling, an amount in the double-digit millions of euros was seized - including 6.6 million euros in cash from various countries, 25 kilos of gold, jewelry, fortune-telling cards, amulets and numerous firearms in a 1000-kilo safe in the villa of the 29-year-old son of the fugitive in Maria Enzersdorf.
Some pictures of seized valuables, the value of which is to be determined by experts:
Three arrests
Three arrests have been made in the case so far: on February 3, the son of the "shaman" was arrested and taken to the prison in Wiener Neustadt, on February 17, two other people were arrested: the 29-year-old Austrian Dona D., who calls herself "Anna", and a 47-year-old Austrian. Both are suspected of being members of a criminal organization. She is also accused of serious commercial fraud - also occult fraud - and he is accused of money laundering.
Information on the whereabouts of the accused is requested from the Lower Austrian Criminal Police Office. Information will be treated confidentially if requested. Furthermore, any other victims of the alleged fraudster Mariana M. and the arrested Dona D. are asked to contact the investigators of the Lower Austrian Criminal Police Office on 059 133 30 - 3333.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.