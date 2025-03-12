Iran: Trump’s offer of talks is not genuine

"The USA could not stop us from having nuclear weapons"

As a result, the leadership in Iran no longer felt committed to the agreement and responded a year later with a violation. However, it has repeatedly emphasized in public that it only wants to use nuclear power for civilian purposes and does not want to develop a nuclear weapon. "If we wanted to build nuclear weapons, the USA would not be able to stop us. We ourselves do not want that," Khamenei has now said.