Karner: Family reunification pause impossible with the Greens
On Wednesday, the new coalition confirmed the temporary halt to family reunification for refugees. "The political will has been taken", said Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP). As the planned steps had not been possible with the Greens, they were only now being implemented.
According to Karner, the Ministry of the Interior is to create a corresponding legal regulation and draw up a so-called integration barometer. This should serve as a basis for the future limitation of family reunification. The barometer would depict the burdens on the individual systems, such as education, health, social affairs and housing. The project is to be led by the Federal Chancellery. In addition, members of the government are to provide Karner with all the data and documents that reflect the situation and forecasts.
60 applications in February
Family reunification is currently not such a big issue. In February 2024, there were just under 1000 applications, last February only 60. This is mainly due to the fact that applications from Syrians are no longer being processed since the change of power in Damascus. The authorities are also carrying out stricter checks. A temporary suspension is necessary so that the overburdened systems can continue to function, said Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP).
Resistance from SPÖ ranks
The plan was met with criticism from outside the government. The human rights organization Amnesty International, for example, speaks of a clear violation of international law. The red youth organizations gathered in front of the Federal Chancellery in Vienna on Wednesday to demonstrate against the decision. "From our point of view, this decision is a pandering to far-right positions, as represented in Austria by the FPÖ in particular."
Here you can see a photo of a protest at Ballhausplatz in Vienna.
The Freedom Party sees things differently. Chairman Herbert Kickl saw an "empty message" from the government, as family reunification is only to be stopped temporarily. "This is a classic double bottom line to suit the ÖVP."
