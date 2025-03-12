Karner: Family reunification pause impossible with the Greens

According to Karner, the Ministry of the Interior is to create a corresponding legal regulation and draw up a so-called integration barometer. This should serve as a basis for the future limitation of family reunification. The barometer would depict the burdens on the individual systems, such as education, health, social affairs and housing. The project is to be led by the Federal Chancellery. In addition, members of the government are to provide Karner with all the data and documents that reflect the situation and forecasts.