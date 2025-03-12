Stocker invited ex-hostage Shoham to the Chancellery

Shoham's grandmother fled from Nazis in Vienna

The former hostage had been abducted with her wife Adi and their two children, eight-year-old Naveh and three-year-old Yahel. They had been visiting their parents-in-law at the time. Shoham is the grandson of a Holocaust survivor from Vienna. His grandmother had fled Vienna from the Nazis in the 1930s. As a result, her son Gilad Korngold and her grandchildren were also entitled to an Austrian passport. She herself lived in Israel until her death.