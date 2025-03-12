Inn choice 2025
Vote: Which is your favorite inn?
Many Carinthians have already voted diligently - voting is still open! Tell us your favorite inn too!
It's impossible to imagine Carinthia without the pub: it's where people laugh, discuss, socialize and, of course, enjoy themselves. Readers have the opportunity to vote for their favorite inn as part of the "Krone" and the Chamber of Commerce's "Wirtshauswahl 2025". Whether it's a traditional family business, a modern inn with creative cuisine or a rustic village inn with a popular regulars' table - every vote counts!
Big pub vote 2025
In order to bring the hard-working innkeepers of our province to the fore, the "Krone" and the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce are entering the next round this year! All information here.
- Click here to vote.
And this is how it works: Either send us your completed coupon (in the print edition) by post, send an e-mail to kaerntner@ kronenzeitung.at or take part in the online voting at www.krone.at/ wirtshauswahl (in the info box). You can still take part until April 24th and help decide which restaurants will win in their district and move on to the national final. Who will be "Pub of the Year 2025"
