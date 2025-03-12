World Indoor Championships in China
Surprise! Pallitsch & Bredlinger go to the World Championships
Surprisingly, a duo from Austria has received a starting place for the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing from March 21 to 23!
At first it was only certain that Raphael Pallitsch (1500 m) would have a starting place in the metropolis on the Yangtze River thanks to his top times achieved this year via the "Road to Nanjing", the qualification system of the world federation. Due to numerous withdrawals for the World Championships in China, Caroline Bredlinger (800 m) also moved up into the small field of participants.
Pallitsch, who only missed out on a place in the final at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, is 15th on the provisional entry list of the 30 participants. The favorite for World Championship gold is world record holder Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR), who achieved the double over 1500 m and 3000 m for the third time in a row in Apeldoorn.
It is interesting to note, however, that Bredlinger, in 24th place out of 30 starters, also received a starting place for Nanjing.
Sarah Lagger canceled
The qualification for Sarah Lagger was even more exciting. She had almost only been named pro forma by the ÖLV to the world federation. At first it was also said on Tuesday that she would not get a starting place. But one day later the ÖLV was informed that the Carinthian had also moved up into the field of only 14 pentathletes due to the many cancellations. However, due to various problems (a flu she had just recovered from, the long flight at short notice and obtaining a visa), she canceled her participation.
Leni Lindner (60 m), Susanne Gogl-Walli (400 m), Karin Strametz (60 m hurdles) and Verena Mayr (pentathlon) would also have been eligible to compete at the World Indoor Championships, but had already withdrawn from the competition.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
