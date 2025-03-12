Surprise! Pallitsch & Bredlinger go to the World Championships

Sarah Lagger canceled

The qualification for Sarah Lagger was even more exciting. She had almost only been named pro forma by the ÖLV to the world federation. At first it was also said on Tuesday that she would not get a starting place. But one day later the ÖLV was informed that the Carinthian had also moved up into the field of only 14 pentathletes due to the many cancellations. However, due to various problems (a flu she had just recovered from, the long flight at short notice and obtaining a visa), she canceled her participation.