Ice hockey play-offs

How 99ers and Black Wings write history

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 06:00

The ice hockey duel between Graz99ers and Black Wings Linz is already historic! The two Austrian coaches Harry Lange and Philipp Lukas have played a big part in this. It continues on Friday at 19.30 in the Bunker.

As we all know, records are there to be broken. So far, the 99ers and the Black Wings have managed this very well in the hotly contested quarter-final series! Linz's 2:1 home win on Tuesday night was the fourth game in a row to go into overtime - a new league record. And after the 15 goals in the opening game, it was the second record to be broken in this series.

The series continues in Graz on Friday - at 7.30 pm due to the TV broadcast, one hour later than originally planned. The sixth match was virtually sold out within a few hours, with only remaining tickets available. It can be ruled out that the "thriller series" could suddenly become one-sided.

Duel between the Austrian coaches
"It's been nerve-wracking so far and will remain so," says 99ers sports director Philipp Pinter, who also emphasizes the performances on the coaching bench. Although there has been no record there so far, there has been a first: for the first time in league history, two Austrian head coaches, Harry Lange and Philipp Lukas, have met in a quarter-final series.

Zitat Icon

Philipp Lukas and Harry Lange are both doing a very good job and are two great hopes for the future in the domestic coaching sector.

Philipp Pinter, 99ers-Sportdirektor

"Phil and Harry are both doing a very good job, they are two great hopes for the future in the domestic coaching sector," analyzes Pinter. He knows Linz coach Lukas from their time together on the bench of the junior national teams.

"He has the gift of getting his players to run through the wall for him. But he's also very clever tactically. But that also applies to Harry, who is a real tactician and even adapts very strongly during the games and adjusts the team precisely." Only one attitude counts on Friday: to convert match puck two.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michael Höller
Michael Höller
