Cell phone ban in schools
Tyrolean association takes parents to task
The new ban on cell phones in schools has prompted the Tyrolean Parents' Association (LEVT) to take action. The association takes a critical view of Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr's approach and refers to basic digital education.
The fact that cell phones will no longer be allowed in classrooms up to the eighth grade - as reported in detail in the "Krone" newspaper - is causing lively debate. The LEVT also received numerous emails and calls with questions and complaints following the announcement by Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos).
Focus on social media in particular
The association does not see cell phones in schools as a problem, "but social media and the hostage situation our children find themselves in". That is why they would like to see a "social media ban" in schools instead of a ban on cell phones. Pupils and parents should be informed about the background mechanisms of these apps, which are primarily of an economic nature.
Doctors have confirmed to us that short-sightedness, a sharp increase in obesity in children with accompanying illnesses and a high potential for addiction are becoming detectable.
Landeselternverband Tirol (LEVT)
Parents' duty, health also remains an issue
"The basic evil doesn't just start in elementary school, but even before that, when parents repeatedly hand their toddlers a cell phone in the baby carriage to keep them entertained," is the association's criticism. In addition, the high number of hours that children spend in front of their cell phones every day would also have negative health consequences. "Doctors have confirmed to us that short-sightedness, a sharp increase in obesity in children with accompanying illnesses and a high potential for addiction are becoming detectable."
Personal responsibility and liability in schools
According to the LEVT, schools should be responsible for their own use of cell phones. Many schools have already had "independent measures in place for years, depending on what makes sense and what is needed" during lessons or breaks. The question of liability also arises when teachers take cell phones away from pupils. More important than a ban on cell phones are measures to improve education, such as German support classes or summer schools.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.