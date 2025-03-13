Tyrolean association takes parents to task

Parents' duty, health also remains an issue

"The basic evil doesn't just start in elementary school, but even before that, when parents repeatedly hand their toddlers a cell phone in the baby carriage to keep them entertained," is the association's criticism. In addition, the high number of hours that children spend in front of their cell phones every day would also have negative health consequences. "Doctors have confirmed to us that short-sightedness, a sharp increase in obesity in children with accompanying illnesses and a high potential for addiction are becoming detectable."