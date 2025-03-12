Graz residents make a third of their journeys by car

A new analysis by Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ) confirms what you notice in everyday life anyway: far more journeys are made by car in the countryside than in Graz. The districts of Hartberg-Fürstenfeld and Südosteiermark are at the top in terms of both car ownership and journeys: 726 and 725 of every 1000 inhabitants own a car respectively - significantly more than 20 years ago, when the figure was around 580. In Weiz, Deutschlandsberg, Voitsberg and Leibnitz, 63 percent of residents also opt for a car. In Graz, only 467 out of 1000 residents still own a car.