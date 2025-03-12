New figures
Graz residents make a third of their journeys by car
VCÖ analysis: Not even half of Graz residents own a car, but bicycle use remains constant despite massive expansion. It remains the most important means of transportation in rural areas.
A new analysis by Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ) confirms what you notice in everyday life anyway: far more journeys are made by car in the countryside than in Graz. The districts of Hartberg-Fürstenfeld and Südosteiermark are at the top in terms of both car ownership and journeys: 726 and 725 of every 1000 inhabitants own a car respectively - significantly more than 20 years ago, when the figure was around 580. In Weiz, Deutschlandsberg, Voitsberg and Leibnitz, 63 percent of residents also opt for a car. In Graz, only 467 out of 1000 residents still own a car.
There is great potential for more active mobility in Styria, i.e. being more mobile on foot or by bike.
VCÖ-Expertin Katharina Jaschinsky
Cyclists and public transport drivers constant
Graz residents, on the other hand, only cover a third of their journeys by car (carpooling: eight percent). The city government's target of 20 percent is therefore getting closer. Even now, 21 percent choose to walk (an impressive 29 percent among the 65-plus generation), 20 percent choose to cycle and 18 percent to take the bus, train or streetcar - these figures have remained roughly the same since 2021.
When it comes to public transport, the difference between the districts is smaller: 13 percent in Graz-Umgebung; Liezen, Murau and Murtal bring up the rear with eight percent.
Large differences in car use
Proportion of everyday journeys made by car by the population
- Hartberg-Fürstenfeld / Weiz / Südoststeiermark region: 63 percent
- Deutschlandsberg / Leibnitz / Voitsberg region: 63 percent
- Graz-Umgebung: 58 percent
- Liezen / Murtal / Murau region: 57 percent
- Leoben / Bruck-Mürzzuschlag region: 52 percent
- Graz: 33 percent
Best projects wanted
VCÖ, ÖBB and the Province of Styria once again announced the Mobility Award yesterday. They are looking for projects that make mobility and transportation in cities and regions fit for the future. Companies and businesses, start-ups, tourism regions, municipalities and cities, schools, technical colleges and universities as well as initiatives can submit projects. Deadline: May 28.
