A portrait of Paulus Bohl
“Dancing Stars Intim”: In the stadium from an early age
Cabaret performer Paulus Bohl has a knack for scoring goals - not only in the new season of "Dancing Stars", but also as a passionate soccer fan: "There's nothing better," he says about visits to the stadium, whether at the European Championships or at his club Austria Wien.
He was practically born with a passion for Austria Wien: His dad and uncle went to the stadium together with Paulus Bohl and his brother Benjamin from an early age, proudly dressed in purple from top to bottom: "These are very positive and wonderful memories, which also brought us closer together."
And the passion for the round leather has remained to this day, the trips to the stadium are still something special: "You shout together, you have a common enemy. There's nothing better than being in the stadium on a Sunday with a beer and friends."
Not only at Austria Vienna - Bohl has also seen his favorite English club FC Arsenal live and was at last year's European Championship in Düsseldorf to cheer on the Austrian national team against France: "That was very impressive and very unifying to experience together with the other Austrian fans." The defeat back then still hurts, of course ...
As a die-hard soccer fan, it was something very special for the cabaret artist and podcaster when he was allowed to conduct interviews for the ORF program "Seitenwechsel" and met soccer legend Herbert Prohaska: "That was an uplifting moment for me."
There will also be plenty of uplifting moments in the coming weeks when Paulus Bohl and his dance partner Catharina Malek whirl around the dance floor on "Dancing Stars" (season starts on Friday, 8.15 pm, ORF 2). The rehearsals were tough: "The sweat flows, the blisters 'pave'. The tension is rising, as is the nervousness, of course. But we're looking forward to showing off a bit."
