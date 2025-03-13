Who will play first fiddle in Lustenau in the future?

As mayor, I want to work together with the other political groups and citizens to make our municipality flourish again. It should once again become a place where people enjoy living, with a center that Lustenau deserves.

The Lustenau municipal council should work together more closely in future and examine good ideas, no matter who they come from, with an open mind and implement them quickly if necessary. The only thing that counts is the result for our municipality, regardless of who came up with the idea. What hope have you given up? I have never given up hope, no matter what. Everything always turns out well in the end - if it's not good yet, it's not the end.

What was the last time you laughed? At myself. Laughing at yourself is better than being angry with yourself.

Which book is currently on your bedside table? I'm currently enjoying "The Name of the Rose" by Umberto Eco again.