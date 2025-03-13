Municipal elections
Who will play first fiddle in Lustenau in the future?
Four men and one woman have applied to succeed Mayor Kurt Fischer in Lustenau. The "Krone" asked the five candidates a mix of political and very personal questions.
Off the political stage and onto the musical one - that's what Lustenau's mayor Kurt Fischer will soon be doing. If the gifted amateur musician has his way, Patrick Wiedl will play first violin in Austria's largest market town. However, the election is unlikely to be a solo performance for the ÖVP member of parliament.
Patrick Wiedl (ÖVP)
As mayor, I want to implement new ideas for traffic, make bold decisions for the town center and create a community that stands for something and not against something.
The Lustenau municipal council should work together for a Lustenau worth living in. Party affiliation should not play such an important role. What counts are the ideas for the citizens of Lustenau.
What hope have you given up? None, I am an optimist. Even as a business graduate, I have learned that you have to make the best of every situation.
What was the last time you laughed? I laugh a lot every day, but today especially at my little son's jokes.
Which book is currently on your bedside table? In addition to the many children's books, I'm currently reading the non-fiction book "Macht und Ohnmacht im Kanzleramt" by Johannes Frischmann.
With Martin Fitz and Simon Vetter, both the Freedom Party and the Greens have sent a candidate into the race who could ensure that Wiedl's premiere as top candidate in Lustenau could turn into a fiasco.
Martin Fitz (FPÖ)
As mayor, I want to work together with the other political groups and citizens to make our municipality flourish again. It should once again become a place where people enjoy living, with a center that Lustenau deserves.
The Lustenau municipal council should work together more closely in future and examine good ideas, no matter who they come from, with an open mind and implement them quickly if necessary. The only thing that counts is the result for our municipality, regardless of who came up with the idea. What hope have you given up? I have never given up hope, no matter what. Everything always turns out well in the end - if it's not good yet, it's not the end.
What was the last time you laughed? At myself. Laughing at yourself is better than being angry with yourself.
Which book is currently on your bedside table? I'm currently enjoying "The Name of the Rose" by Umberto Eco again.
In 2020, Fitz won 23.2 percent in the municipal council election in the once blue stronghold despite the "Ibiza aftermath", and 22.33 percent in the direct mayoral election. The Greens - then still led by Christine Bösch-Vetter - secured 19.2 percent in the municipal council election and 11.9 percent in the direct mayoral election.
Simon Vetter (Greens)
As mayor, I want to develop our municipality in a bold and sustainable way. With my experience as a farmer and entrepreneur, I am committed to a future worth living. As a family man, it is important to me that Lustenau remains a place worth living in for future generations.
The Lustenau municipal council should be a place where people work constructively and in a solution-oriented manner - with respect for different opinions and the common goal of achieving the best for Lustenau. What hope have you given up? That good things will happen by themselves. It's up to people to invest their passion and talents.
What was the last time you laughed? At a joke my son told me: A cowboy goes to the hairdresser. Comes out again. Bangs gone.
Which book is currently on your bedside table? "Stories with Marianne" by Xaver Bayer.
In the battle for the mayor's seat, Bösch-Vetter had just as little chance as Manuela Lang from the SPÖ (4.78 percent) and Mathias Schwabegger from the Neos (4.85 percent). Kurt Fischer defended his mayoral seat in the first round of voting with an impressive 56.13%. However, the People's Party lost its absolute majority in the municipal council.
Ruth Lukesch (NEOS)
As mayor, I am looking to the future, because Lustenau can do more.
The Lustenau municipal council is the place where we decide together how we want to shape Lustenau and how we want to live together in Lustenau. What hope have you given up? None, because as we all know, hope dies last.
What was the last time you laughed? The last time I really burst out laughing was when I tried to retell a good joke. However, I still don't have the punch line.
Which book is currently on your bedside table? An Austrian crime novel: the young and universally popular Minister for Tourism and Agriculture is found dead, laptops disappear, the chief inspector has to deal with really sophisticated opponents. The book "Freunderlwirtschaft" by Petra Hartlieb is highly recommended.
Ruth Lukesch (Neos) and Philipp Kreinbucher (SPÖ) also want to join in the concert of the big players this time. At least the Lustenau SPÖ has already done quite well with its election posters - the subjects are original and designed with a touch of humor.
Philipp Kreinbucher (SPÖ)
As mayor, I would cause a political earthquake.
In recent years, Lustenau's municipal council has been too preoccupied with administration rather than design. The municipality has major financial challenges, too much traffic and a town center that urgently needs new impetus to become more attractive again.
What hope have you given up? I have given up hope that the ÖVP will one day really change and do more for the people of Vorarlberg and Lustenau. Unfortunately, it often remains clientele politics.
What was the last time you laughed? When the representatives of the other major parties said what they would like to change during the discussion of the top candidates. I always ask myself why they haven't acted yet.
Which book is currently on your bedside table? "The World of Tomorrow" by Robert Menasse - a book worth recommending.
