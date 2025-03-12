More than a third of Viennese are not allowed to vote

Vienna on the way to becoming a "half democracy"

There have been warnings for years that the rising proportion of people not entitled to vote is a democratic problem. The organization SOS Mitmensch says that Vienna is on the way to becoming "half a democracy" because, according to its forecast, only every second person will be eligible to vote in 2050. The NGO, which will once again organize a symbolic "Pass Egal Wahl" in the run-up to the Vienna elections, sees the problem not only in immigration, but also in the restrictive access to Austrian citizenship. The new three-party coalition is also unlikely to change this; according to the government program, the requirements for knowledge of German are to be made even stricter. Only people with urgently needed professions are to have their financial requirements eased.