On 450 square meters
Human remains found in Nazi memorial site
A layer of human ash several centimetres thick and bone remains covering an area of around 450 square meters - a new excavation at the former Nazi killing centre in Hartheim (Upper Austria) has brought to light new insights into the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime at the former euthanasia institution.
The northern side of the former Nazi killing center Hartheim in Upper Austria, which had previously been untouched by excavations, was investigated. Last week, a large area of ash with burnt human remains and bones was found there. The remains were found at a depth of around one meter over an area of approximately 450 square meters.
"These findings are of great importance both for the commemoration of those murdered and for the research work in Hartheim. We will incorporate the newly discovered areas with the human remains into the dignified commemoration. Almost exactly 80 years later, the new findings also provide us with important information about the perpetrators' attempts to remove the traces of their crimes," says Florian Schwanninger, Director of the Hartheim Castle Learning and Memorial Site.
Around 30,000 people killed
Around 30,000 people were murdered in a gas chamber at Hartheim Castle between May 1940 and November 1944. The victims were mainly people with disabilities or mental illnesses as well as concentration camp prisoners and forced laborers.
"Crimes of the Nazi era must never be forgotten"
Testimonies from contemporary witnesses and aerial photographs led to the new investigations on the north side of the former killing center. They were carried out by the Ministry of the Interior together with the province of Upper Austria. For Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, the findings show that "by no means all the tragic remains" of the Nazi regime are known. "The crimes of the Nazi era must never be forgotten."
For Upper Austria's Governor Thomas Stelzer, the atrocities committed by the Nazis "must be dealt with completely. This is not only our duty, but our endeavor."
The full extent of the newly discovered burial site is now being determined in order to enable a dignified commemoration of the victims of National Socialism.
