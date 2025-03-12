It’s about everything

"Crown" stoplight
The fans got their money's worth, there was plenty to talk about. The positive World Ski Championships in Saalbach with great weather, thousands of fans and two gold medals for Austria or the Nordic World Championships in Trondheim, where the red-white-red ski jumpers fell short of expectations, the suit cheating of the Norwegians put the major event in a negative light. Winter sports are slowly fading away, so soccer is dictating the headlines all the more ...
- Vienna-Hütteldorf has to deal with the next fan scandal, while the mentally battered Rapid team are fighting for survival in the Conference League and the Bundesliga this week.
- Vienna's Austria have the same number of points as leaders Sturm, while Violet soccer romantics are dreaming of their first title since 2013.
- Team boss Ralf Rangnick prepares for the Nations League play-off against Serbia.
Austria kick off their international campaign in Vienna in a week's time tomorrow and Marko Arnautovic & Co. face a major challenge. Against Romania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cyprus and San Marino, Red-White-Red will start the World Cup qualifiers as clear favorites, but Rangnick has no time for experiments. All ten games are competitive matches, which is unusual even for our most experienced players. Everything is at stake.
A ticket to the 2026 World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico and the USA is virtually a must, and nobody dares to think about a possible failure. It would be a step back into the Stone Age for Austria ...
