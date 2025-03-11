Ice Hockey League
Black Wings extend season against Graz 99ers!
Red Bull Salzburg remains the only semi-finalist in the ICE Hockey League for the time being: Neither the KAC nor the Graz99ers were able to use their first "match pucks" to advance in the fifth game of the "Best Of Seven" quarter-final series today!
The KAC lost at home to HC Pustertal 2:4, but the Red Jackets still lead the series 3:2. The 99ers lost in the fourth overtime en suite in the series in Linz 1:2 and VSV had no chance in Bolzano 1:6.
The most exciting game was once again the incredibly close series between the Black Wings Linz and the Graz 99ers. ICE history was even written in Linz, as a series had to go into overtime for the fourth time in a row in eight days and thus for the first time ever.
Graz, with a 3:1 lead behind them on home ice, now have the chance to reach their third semi-final in total after 2004 and 2019 on their own ice on Friday.
"It's a strong series, so close!"
Brian Lebler, who scored the decisive goal in the 70th minute, was relieved. "It's a strong series, so close. The atmosphere here was incredible today, keep it up," said the Upper Austrian captain.
Linz took the lead in the 7th minute after a powerful shot by Logan Roe from the blue line. The home side took this lead into the first break. However, the visitors improved in the second period and equalized in the 37th minute through Kevin Roy after a pass from Stephen Harper.
There was pure drama in the final period when Linz were unable to take advantage of a 5:3 advantage for 56 seconds from minute 52 onwards. The match went into overtime again, but the Black Wings still managed to win.
