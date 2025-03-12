District series - 1110
Simmering is undergoing (political) change
Gasometer, central cemetery and the Simmeringer Haide - the long deep red working-class district has undergone rapid change in the past decade - problems included. In our series on the Vienna elections, we take a closer look at the districts. And we asked the top candidates in the district council the most pressing questions.
Simmering has developed and changed significantly over the past ten years. The population has grown rapidly and the proportion of migrants in the "working-class district" has increased. Nurseries have had to make way for residential buildings and, last but not least, the comprehensive parking sticker has been introduced.
Dissatisfaction and fears
All this and more is causing major and minor problems. From dissatisfaction with the traffic concept to fear of increasing sealing and unease due to the development of Simmeringer Hauptstraße and the shopping center located there. We therefore asked the leading candidates of the five largest parties in the district parliament, who are also represented on the municipal council, for their solutions (see left).
Simmeringer Hauptstraße is on the agenda of all parties. District leader Thomas Steinhart (SPÖ) relies on direct citizen participation. A survey on the future design is running until March 26 - more green spaces, water features, seating. All this is intended to make the largest shopping mile in the district more attractive.
Attracting other businesses
However, this does not change the fundamental problem of the monotony of the businesses located here, keyword barbers, cell phones and kebabs. ÖVP top candidate Anita Müllner agrees. She is in favor of targeted subsidies for high-quality businesses. For Paul Stadler (FPÖ), the development of Simmeringer Hauptstraße is due to the federal government's misguided immigration policy.
Opinions differ on cycle paths
Traffic problems have also arisen in the rapidly growing district. All parties are calling for an expansion of public transport - from the extension of the U3 underground line to the streetcar beyond the city limits to Schwechat. While the Greens want to ensure that no one is dependent on a car, the ÖVP and FPÖ want more parking spaces. "Traffic for everyone, instead of cycle paths for no one," says Müllner. What will it be?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.