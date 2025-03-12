Simmering is undergoing (political) change

Opinions differ on cycle paths

Traffic problems have also arisen in the rapidly growing district. All parties are calling for an expansion of public transport - from the extension of the U3 underground line to the streetcar beyond the city limits to Schwechat. While the Greens want to ensure that no one is dependent on a car, the ÖVP and FPÖ want more parking spaces. "Traffic for everyone, instead of cycle paths for no one," says Müllner. What will it be?