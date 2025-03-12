Fate clarified
What happens to the Europark ghost car now
For four and a half years, a light gray Opel has been standing motionless in front of Salzburg's Europark. Annual reviews on Google Maps prove this. Now it's over: The vehicle's fate is sealed.
Moss was already spreading on the underside of the driver's door, the body was rusting away and the tires had long since run out of air. A lot of personal belongings had been left behind inside the car. These included a glasses case and a child seat. The "Krone" reported in detail in the Sunday edition.
At the beginning of this week, following the report in the "Krone", things happened quickly: the police, who previously had no means of dealing with the private property, sent a patrol crew from the Taxham police station to the car to question the owner of the registration.
At the same time, the Europark Center management was also able to make contact with the car owner through a lawyer. And even the Salzburg car dealership from which the car was purchased at the time actively helped to solve the mystery surrounding the ghost car.
One thing is now certain: The family of the car's owner has been traced. They have now arranged for the car to be removed and scrapped.
The vehicle had not been roadworthy for a long time. The license plate had already expired in 2017. What is surprising, however, is the fact that the insurance and vehicle tax have been paid to this day! The registration was therefore valid.
