Eye-catching overalls
Stingy crooks bought masking at a discount
The duo who broke into the home of cocktail world champion Stefan Haneder were wearing conspicuous overalls, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. These led the investigators to a wholesaler in Linz, where the suspects had attracted attention with their stinginess and negotiating skills.
"Two people recently came to us to buy paint suits. On Monday, the police came to the door with a suspicion. Of course, we don't yet know whether this will prove to be true," reports a leading employee of the Linz-based wholesaler Lack und Technik. What had happened?
Gone again after a few minutes
As reported by the "Krone", cocktail world champion Stefan Haneder in St. Oswald im Mühlkreis was burgled on the night of Shrove Tuesday. The two perpetrators in conspicuous protective suits entered the house via the bathroom window and went straight to the safe. With the help of a crowbar, they quickly tore it out of its anchoring and after a few minutes had disappeared again across the neighboring property with the heavy metal box.
Two people bought two paint suits from us a while ago. On Monday, the police arrived at the door with a suspicion. Of course, we don't know if it's true.
Treacherous lettering
A security camera in the room in question recorded the goings-on, including the white protective suits with the distinctive logo on the back. "We're not the only company that sells these overalls, but we do import them," says the employee.
Negotiated on the sales floor
If the police's suspicions prove to be true, the crooks may have been a little too stingy. Because the high-quality professional overalls were too expensive for them, they had negotiated their selling price down by 20 percent - which is why the sales clerk remembered the suspicious duo particularly well.
Authorities continue to investigate
On Tuesday, the officers therefore questioned some employees about their memories of the potential burglars and viewed the video footage from the surveillance cameras. The police are investigating in all directions. Due to their targeted approach, homeowner Stefan Haneder did not want to rule out the possibility that the perpetrators knew the premises.
