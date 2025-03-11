Innovations are more important than ever

The small state relies on networks

However, due to the small size of Vorarlberg, the opportunities are naturally limited, and the University of Applied Sciences can only compensate for the lack of a fully-fledged university in some areas. It is therefore all the more important to make the best possible use of existing potential and to create synergy effects through cooperation. The motto is: if the really big players are missing, the small ones have to make up for it with a close-knit network. INNOVATE VORARLBERG is an ideal platform for this. "Last-minute visitors are cordially invited to drop by," says Wallner, hoping for lively interest.