Conference with Madrid derby and Arsenal from 9pm

Second legs in the Champions League: Aston Villa face FC Brugge (first leg 3:1), Atlético are up against Real in the Derbi Madrileño (first leg: 1:2) and Arsenal welcome PSV Eindhoven (first leg 7:1). We will be reporting live in the conference, see ticker below.
Real prepare for a tough trip to Atletico's Metropolitano in Madrid's Champions League quarter-final clash. The 2:1 win in the first leg put the defending champions on course, but Atletico have announced revenge for today. David Alaba is likely to be on the bench for Real. Arsenal will most likely be waiting in the quarter-finals, with the Gunners' progression against PSV virtually assured after their 7-1 win in Eindhoven. Another place in the top eight will be decided in Birmingham. Aston Villa go into their home game against Club Brugge with a 3-1 advantage.
Real are counting on the return of Jude Bellingham, who was suspended a week ago, and on their star strikers, who were criticized after the first leg. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior hardly came into their own, with the Frenchman missing an ideal opportunity to make it 3-1 in stoppage time. Coach Carlo Ancelotti naturally put himself in front of his players. "We have a lead, but no more," said the Italian, who is no longer without controversy at the 15-time competition winners following slip-ups in the league. Nevertheless, both Mbappe and "Vini" scored in the 2:1 win against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend.
Alaba will in all likelihood be back on the bench. The Viennese played against Rayo in place of Antonio Rüdiger, who was ill. However, the German is expected to be in the starting eleven against Atletico, with Raul Asencio the only option.
Simeone: "Bad game" against Getafe
Atletico are not exactly going into the game in a stronger position. Diego Simeone did not rest any regular players at the weekend, but the long-term coach of the Rojiblancos still saw "a bad game" in the 2-1 defeat at Getafe. The Argentinian saw the fact that Mbappe conceded the third goal for his team a week ago as a glimmer of hope. "That leaves the door open for us," said Simeone, who is fighting against a dystopia. In five knockout matches with Real in the Champions League and Champions Cup, the rivals have always come out on top.
