Conference with Madrid derby and Arsenal from 9pm

Eyes on Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

Real are counting on the return of Jude Bellingham, who was suspended a week ago, and on their star strikers, who were criticized after the first leg. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior hardly came into their own, with the Frenchman missing an ideal opportunity to make it 3-1 in stoppage time. Coach Carlo Ancelotti naturally put himself in front of his players. "We have a lead, but no more," said the Italian, who is no longer without controversy at the 15-time competition winners following slip-ups in the league. Nevertheless, both Mbappe and "Vini" scored in the 2:1 win against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend.