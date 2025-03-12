Researcher: “AI is both a job killer and a turbo”

Keyword artificial intelligence. Are there professions that will be replaced by AI? AI is both a job killer and a turbo. Low-skilled jobs are more likely to be affected, but AI is already reaching management and research levels. But nobody needs to be afraid. It's better to deal with the fact that in the end it won't be the AI that kills the job, but the colleague who deals with the AI who takes my job. But it is also a turbo, some professions will be upgraded.