The changing world of work
Researcher: “AI is both a job killer and a turbo”
Franz Kühmayer specializes in the new world of work. He tells the "Krone" about flexibilization, allays fears of artificial intelligence and gives tips on which industries will boom in the future.
Mr. Kühmayer, you are a sought-after thought leader on the future of work. How will the world of work change in the next ten to 20 years?"
Franz Kühmayer: " Vienna's population is growing and so is the job market. By 2030, 70,000 new jobs will be created. Vienna is well positioned in terms of employment.
Lots of new jobs, but at the same time unemployment is rising. Will it be possible to fill these jobs?
Around 170,000 people are currently registered as unemployed in Vienna, while there are 30,000 vacancies. This is an indication that the world of work is changing.
A positive or negative change?
Every second unemployed person in Vienna has only completed compulsory schooling. People with an apprenticeship or degree are better off.
About the person
Franz Kühmayer is a sought-after expert on the future of work and leadership. He works as a trend researcher at the Zukunftsinstitut, the leading think tank for futurology. The Austrian, who lives in Vienna, can look back on an international career as an executive, which has taken him to Boston and Paris, among other places. During his career, he has held roles such as Chief Operating Officer (Microsoft Austria). He has regularly published on the topics of work and leadershipfor many years. His most recent publications include "The Futurepreneur".
In your opinion, which sectors are "promising for the future"?
Four future industries have emerged in recent years. Firstly: Green jobs, 600,000 gas boilers will have to be replaced in the city by 2040 and solar power will be expanded. Secondly: IT & highly qualified services, such as tax consultants or architects. Thirdly: tourism, which will be the only field where higher qualifications are not absolutely necessary. And fourthly: care professions. We now have 300,000 people over 65; by 2030 there will be 700,000.
Keyword artificial intelligence. Are there professions that will be replaced by AI? AI is both a job killer and a turbo. Low-skilled jobs are more likely to be affected, but AI is already reaching management and research levels. But nobody needs to be afraid. It's better to deal with the fact that in the end it won't be the AI that kills the job, but the colleague who deals with the AI who takes my job. But it is also a turbo, some professions will be upgraded.
Nobody needs to be afraid of AI. It's not the AI that takes your job, but the colleague who masters the intelligent system.
Franz Kühmayer
For example?
Let's take a call center. Here, the AI chatbot will replace people, they can solve standardized problems, but people will still be needed for more complex ones, which will lead to the job being upgraded.
Reducing working hours and the 4-day week are much-discussed topics. Is this the future?
Much more important than the discussion about working hours is the debate about flexibility. Reforms are needed here. Will I be able to work 40 hours Monday to Thursday or will the workload vary during the year depending on seasonal peaks?
Will we need a basic income in the future?
We have very good social security in Austria, perhaps it will become an issue in the distant future, but then the question is who will pay for it, robots won't pay taxes.
What advice do you have for young people when it comes to work?
If you increase your educational value, you're not doing anything wrong.
