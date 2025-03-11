Flood of election posters: “Mockery for the population”

Party funding law as a model

The Greens are therefore also calling for a restriction on election advertising for municipal elections - a motion to this effect has already been tabled in parliament. The motion states: "The provincial government is called upon to make legal changes to restrict election advertising for municipal elections as well." The party promotion law, which the Greens wrested from the ÖVP in the last legislative period, is to serve as a model. This has proved its worth: "Thanks to the poster cap, we have fewer election posters in regional elections and more fairness for smaller campaigning groups. An election campaign should live from the competition of the best ideas, not from the size of the wallet!" says Hammerer.