How the tariffs are affecting the US economy

Labor market cools down

The labor market has cooled this year. In February, 151,000 new jobs were created and the unemployment rate stands at 4.1 percent. "We do not see the US economy slipping into a recession, but the labor market report for February should not stop market participants from continuing to speculate on it," said analyst Dirk Chlench from Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW). Trump himself is also likely to contribute to this: the plans for radical staff cuts in the federal administration pushed forward by his administration are beginning to leave their mark.