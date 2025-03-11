Half of the butter is now only bought on promotion

Half of the butter "in action"

In fact, the proportion of special offers has exploded: In the case of butter, discounted products already account for almost 50 percent of expenditure. The figure for meat and poultry is 45.5 percent, and 34.7 percent for sausage and ham (see chart). This is also due to the fact that consumers particularly like to use the discount sticker for higher-priced products such as meat and sausage. However, the proportion of fruit and vegetables on special offer is now also considerable and stands at 30.1% for fresh fruit, for example.