Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Debts pile up

Darts legend is up to his neck in debt

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 11:01

Mervyn King was once one of the best darts players in the world, but now the 58-year-old is up to his neck in debt. The Englishman owes more than half a million euros to the tax office.

0 Kommentare

During his successful career, Mervyn King cashed in handsomely. The problem: he apparently didn't know that he had to pay tax on his prize money. "I've been burying my head in the sand for the last two decades," he tells The Sun. Now he is facing ruin, his debts are piling up and amount to the equivalent of around 600,000 euros. Last week, he was declared bankrupt by the High Court of Justice in London.

Mervyn King (Bild: Jef Matthee)
Mervyn King
(Bild: Jef Matthee)

Now the darts legend even has to fear for his home. "Tracey (editor's note: King's wife) is worried that we will lose the house. But if we lose it, we lose it. There's nothing I can do about that. It all depends on the official receiver and what he wants to do," says King, who also has three dogs to look after. He heavily criticizes the major associations PDC and BDO. "They paid out your prize money and left you alone with it."

"... then I would have gone straight to prison"
 In any case, he had now taken the step of contacting the tax office. "That was better than if they had found me and said: 'Excuse me, Mr. King, why haven't you paid taxes for 20 years?' Because I think I would have gone straight to prison," says King, who also lost his PDC Tour Card at the end of 2024.

"I haven't slept much at night in the last four or five years because I've been worried about it. The problem is that you think the money will last forever, but that's not the case," said King. Postscript: "Unfortunately, I can't turn back time."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf