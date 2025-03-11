Darts legend is up to his neck in debt

Now the darts legend even has to fear for his home. "Tracey (editor's note: King's wife) is worried that we will lose the house. But if we lose it, we lose it. There's nothing I can do about that. It all depends on the official receiver and what he wants to do," says King, who also has three dogs to look after. He heavily criticizes the major associations PDC and BDO. "They paid out your prize money and left you alone with it."