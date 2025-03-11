Costs 20 million
But money for Congress Center in provincial capital?
The city of Klagenfurt and the Carinthian trade fairs jointly presented the 20 million model. A new main hall is to provide space for up to 600 people.
The financial difficulties of the provincial capital are blocking almost all investments - one exception could be a new Congress Center (CCK) for 600 visitors, which is to be built on the exhibition grounds in place of the existing foyer. The construction costs of no less than 20 million euros are to be covered by the city and the trade fair center to the tune of five million each, with the rest being financed by a loan. When? In two to three years, it was said at the project presentation together with the architectural firm Frediani-Gasser, whose model emerged as the winner from 29 submissions.
The starting signal for the CCK has historic dimensions for Klagenfurt and Carinthia. With regard to the Koralm Railway, the winning project addresses the requirements of the entire economic area, which is growing together.
Landesrat Martin Gruber
It is emphasized that the CCK will be an important event space, especially with regard to the Koralm Railway. "Today is a good and important day for the city of Klagenfurt, the central region of Carinthia and the Carinthian economy," said a delighted Mayor Christian Scheider, who must now turn words into deeds.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
