But money for Congress Center in provincial capital?

The financial difficulties of the provincial capital are blocking almost all investments - one exception could be a new Congress Center (CCK) for 600 visitors, which is to be built on the exhibition grounds in place of the existing foyer. The construction costs of no less than 20 million euros are to be covered by the city and the trade fair center to the tune of five million each, with the rest being financed by a loan. When? In two to three years, it was said at the project presentation together with the architectural firm Frediani-Gasser, whose model emerged as the winner from 29 submissions.