Viticulture in transition: “A major challenge”

Yesterday's Tradition Day at the Martinsschlössl in Donnerskirchen showed just how diverse winegrowing is. Andreas Liegenfeld, who was re-elected as winegrowing president for the fifth time at the delegates' meeting, opened the event with a pleasing summary. In his speech, Wein-Burgenland Chairman Herbert Oschep called for balance and more fairness in the context of the current debates surrounding the topic of "wine and health": "In order not to convey a false image, personal interests must always take a back seat."