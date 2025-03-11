Both with eight titles
Dragons and Milleniumdancers turned up the heat in Vienna
Lots of action, lots of excitement! The Vienna Cheersport National Championships had it all, bringing total triumphs. The Dragons defended their title in the premier class Senior All Girl Premier - and, like the Milleniumdancers, won in eight categories.
The Danube Dragons cheer team triumphed in their first duel of the season against their city rivals, the AFC Vienna Vikings. At the Vienna Championships in Hopsagasse, the Fierce Dragons defended their previous year's title in the premier category Senior All Girl Premier against the reigning state champions, the Vikings Allstars. Naturally, the joy was immense. "Title defended! It's a great feeling to have won the national title again," beamed Julia Battlehner from the Dragons. "Now we have to keep at it, keep training and be ready for the next challenges."
There was also no way around the Dragons in the other age groups. The "green and golds" sent teams to the mat in eight cheers sport categories - and won all eight titles. This total triumph was also achieved by the Milleniumdancers. Austria's most successful performance cheer club won gold in the senior and junior double pom categories, among others, and also remained unbeaten with all formations in the end. "The national championship was our first championship of the season," said a satisfied "MD" athlete and coach Anna Kiss. "We prepared very intensively. It was a lot of fun to show our performances to the audience. We are very proud of them."
This Saturday and Sunday, the Dragons and Milleniumdancers are once again the big hunted. The biggest cheer sport event of the year (International Cheer Masters) is taking place at the Multiversum in Schwechat and is likely to provide a super backdrop. Around 4000 fans are expected to cheer on 122 teams and a total of 2500 athletes over the two days of the competition.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
