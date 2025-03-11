Dragons and Milleniumdancers turned up the heat in Vienna

There was also no way around the Dragons in the other age groups. The "green and golds" sent teams to the mat in eight cheers sport categories - and won all eight titles. This total triumph was also achieved by the Milleniumdancers. Austria's most successful performance cheer club won gold in the senior and junior double pom categories, among others, and also remained unbeaten with all formations in the end. "The national championship was our first championship of the season," said a satisfied "MD" athlete and coach Anna Kiss. "We prepared very intensively. It was a lot of fun to show our performances to the audience. We are very proud of them."