Election in Romania

FPÖ identifies “unbelievable attack on democracy”

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 17:36

Events in Romania are currently coming thick and fast. Following the rejection of the presidential candidacy of the pro-Russian and far-right politician Calin Georgescu by the central electoral office, violent clashes broke out in Bucharest between supporters of the extremist and the police. Several people were injured and arrested. Meanwhile, the FPÖ called it an "unimaginable attack on democracy".

"Here, a democratically elected person is simply taken out of the race, while the EU remains silent or even approves of this action," said the FPÖ's head of the EU delegation Harald Vilimsky. Party leader Herbert Kickl took the same line and accused the European Union of interfering in the elections.

Harald Vilimsky and Herbert Kickl accuse the EU of having "interfered" in the Romanian elections. (Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)
Harald Vilimsky and Herbert Kickl accuse the EU of having "interfered" in the Romanian elections.
"This is not an isolated incident - the EU is now quite openly claiming the right to intervene in electoral processes and the formation of governments and to exert influence on individual politicians in order to correct undesirable results," said Kickl. The blue frontman called on the federal government and Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen to "finally take a clear stance and act decisively in the interests of fundamental freedoms".

Investigations against Georgescu
Georgescu had surprisingly won the first round of the presidential election in Romania on November 24 last year. Shortly before the run-off election, the Constitutional Court annulled the first round. The election will be repeated on May 4. The central electoral office has now rejected Georgescu's renewed candidacy. It referred to earlier decisions by the Constitutional Court. According to this, presidential candidates must respect basic democratic values.

The 62-year-old is being investigated on suspicion of incitement to anti-constitutional acts, making false statements about campaign financing and founding a fascist and anti-Semitic organization. He has been released on conditional release.

