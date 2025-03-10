On the first day of work
Trainee (17) raped on first day of work
The 17-year-old had been looking forward to his three-day internship in a kitchen in Schärding (Upper Austria). But the day ended in tragedy for him. A 54-year-old chef is said to have attacked the teenager and raped him in the toilet. The man had to answer for his disgusting act on Monday at Ried Regional Court and was sentenced to several years in prison (not legally binding).
The prosecution's accusation was shocking: a chef (54) allegedly raped a 17-year-old trainee on his first day of work in Schärding on September 16, 2024. The boy was supposed to be completing a three-day internship in the kitchen there.
The crime is said to have taken place in the company toilet at the workplace. According to the public prosecutor's office, the anal and oral rape also resulted in serious bodily injury in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for the victim.
Up to 15 years in prison possible
On Monday, the 54-year-old therefore had to take his seat in the jury courtroom at Ried Regional Court. He was charged with the crime of rape. The sentence range: five to 15 years in prison.
Although the 54-year-old did not confess to the allegations, the jury found him guilty as charged. There were no grounds for mitigation for the chef. He already had a relevant previous conviction for assault from 2022.
Sentence not legally binding
The amount of his sentence: the man was given 7.5 years in prison and 9240 euros in partial compensation for pain and suffering. The 54-year-old asked for time to reflect, the public prosecutor's office did not make a statement - the verdict is therefore not yet final for the time being.
