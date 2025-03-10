Excitement in Tyrol
Brawl between footballers: They have to report!
A friendly match between the soccer teams Rum 1b and SVI 2 in Tyrol ended - as reported - with a brawl. Will there be consequences? The "Krone" asked the Tyrolean Football Association (TFV).
The tumultuous scenes took place on Saturday in the Tyrolean lower house. After the final whistle of a test match, players from both teams suddenly attacked each other. According to the police, "provocations" had led to these assaults.
Four players between the ages of 17 and 31 involved in the brawl have since been identified. A 28-year-old apparently suffered a broken nose and was taken to Innsbruck Hospital. According to the police, the investigation is in full swing.
What happens now?
What do those responsible at the Tyrolean Football Association (TFV) think about this brutal incident? Will there be consequences for those involved? The "Tiroler Krone" asked.
Case ends up in criminal senate
"We are waiting for the referee's report and the detailed police report, which should arrive in the next few days. As soon as we have all of this, we will take a close look at the details and invite those involved to talks within the association," said the TFV. The case will then be discussed at a meeting of the criminal senate. "It will then also be discussed what consequences the parties involved could face."
This meeting is held once a week - every Wednesday. A decision can therefore be expected on March 19 at the earliest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.