Fatal smoke break!
Cigarette remains triggered a major fire in Golling
One cigarette, more than one million euros in damage! Days after the devastating fire in Golling (Salzburg), the investigators have a hot lead! The house itself remains uninhabitable - at least until Easter, all residents have alternative accommodation ...
Investigators have been at work for days, inspecting the scene of the fire and securing evidence. Now the experts are certain: the glowing ashes of a cigarette caused the devastating fire in an apartment building in Golling. After a smoke break on the balcony, a resident had placed her cigarette butt in a clay pot filled with earth - shortly afterwards, disaster struck. The woman initially refused to make any statement.
The fact is: within a few minutes, the house in Moartalstraße was fully ablaze in the night of Ash Wednesday - the "Krone" reported. The fire spread rapidly from the balcony on the upper floor. A neighbor noticed the fire, raised the alarm and woke the residents from their sleep. Six fire departments were called out and fought the flames with more than 100 men for hours.
Despite their efforts, the building was severely damaged. The building is currently closed due to the risk of collapse and initial estimates put the damage at more than one million euros. The renovation work is expected to take almost a year. For the time being, 19 residents no longer have a roof over their heads. "It's madness, simply unbelievable," said resident Gertraud Schlager to the "Krone" newspaper. The fire victims will only be allowed to gather their belongings in their homes for the first time in the coming days.
Community collects donations for fire victims
The municipality and property developer Salzburg Wohnbau are making efforts to find alternative accommodation. "All residents have accommodation in vacation apartments and private accommodation until Easter," says Mayor Martin Dietrich. Even after that, no one will end up on the street.
A separate donation account has now been set up. "There is a great willingness to help here in the village," says Dietrich happily.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
