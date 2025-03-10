Cigarette remains triggered a major fire in Golling

Despite their efforts, the building was severely damaged. The building is currently closed due to the risk of collapse and initial estimates put the damage at more than one million euros. The renovation work is expected to take almost a year. For the time being, 19 residents no longer have a roof over their heads. "It's madness, simply unbelievable," said resident Gertraud Schlager to the "Krone" newspaper. The fire victims will only be allowed to gather their belongings in their homes for the first time in the coming days.