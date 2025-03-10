Construction program of the province
These construction sites are still pending in Carinthia this year
More than half of the construction budget will be invested in renovations and renewals in the districts of Spittal, Villach-Land and Stadt as well as in Hermagor.
More than half of the construction budget is being invested in renovations and renewals in the districts of Spittal, Villach-Land and Stadt as well as in Hermagor.
Some of the largest road construction projects in the state are on the agenda this year in the Spittal district. "One focus is on the continuation of the general renovation of the Mölltal road, the construction of the cycle path through the Lieserschlucht gorge and the final repair of the disaster damage on the Innerkremser road," says state vice-president and road construction officer Martin Gruber. A total of 16.7 million euros will be invested in construction and planning measures in the district.
This also includes funds for land redemption for the Greifenburg bypass, the gradual general renovation of the Drau cycle path and rockfall protection along the Großglockner road near Putschall Nord.
The state plans to invest a good eight million euros in projects in Villach Stadt and Land. In a final stage, the two Arriach bridges will be demolished and rebuilt. They were severely damaged by the devastating storm in 2022. Construction will start in April.
Along the Bleiberger Straße, the renovation of three bridges and the final three stages of the renovation between Bad Bleiberg West and Bleiberg Kreuth Ost are on the agenda. A total of 42 projects are planned.
The renovation of the entire Würmlacher Straße in Dellach, the renovation of the Gailtal Straße between Köstendorf and Förolach and the renovation of the Schlanitzeralm Straße between the Gartnerkofel valley station and Schlanitzeralm are planned this year in the district of Hermagor. 1.5 million euros have been budgeted for 14 construction lots. Gruber: "Especially in rural regions, well-developed roads are of enormous importance for the economic development and quality of life of the population."
Seven million euros for construction projects in Lower Carinthia
"A well-developed infrastructure contributes significantly to the quality of life in rural regions," emphasizes Martin Gruber, Deputy Provincial Governor for Road Construction. 2.65 million will flow into renovation measures in the district of Völkermarkt. The roadway on Seeberg Straße, between Aich and Kaltenbrunn, is being completely renovated. A bend is also to be defused.
In Bad Eisenkappel, the retaining walls between Zauchen and Rechberg, where construction work began last year, will be completed. One kilometer of Trögener Straße will also be renewed and modernized. A chunk - namely 650,000 euros - will be invested in Bleiburg, where an uphill wall on Bleiburger Straße will be repaired along the R1 cycle path. The Kömmelbach bridge in Bleiburg is also to be completely renovated this year.
Desolate roads are finally being modernized
Around 4.3 million will flow into construction sites in the Lavanttal. Gruber: "One of the biggest investments is the modernization of the 30-year-old underground road in Wolfsberg Nord on Packer Straße." Pumping systems for surface water and the entire electrical engineering are being modernized there. The lighting will be converted to LED technology. In the Twimberger Graben, the embankment walls to the Lavant will be completely renovated.
The completely desolate Koralm road near Rieding is also being renewed along 2.6 kilometers. In Bad St. Leonhard, the Raderbrücke bridge is being renovated and Obdacher Straße - from Reichenfels Süd to the Tilzkurve bend - is undergoing a general overhaul. In the summer, construction work will be carried out on Weißenbacher Straße in Wolfsberg. A footpath will also be built. In St. Paul, work is to begin on the noise-reducing expansion of the road through the village. A footpath and cycle path will also be built.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.