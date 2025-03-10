These construction sites are still pending in Carinthia this year

Some of the largest road construction projects in the state are on the agenda this year in the Spittal district. "One focus is on the continuation of the general renovation of the Mölltal road, the construction of the cycle path through the Lieserschlucht gorge and the final repair of the disaster damage on the Innerkremser road," says state vice-president and road construction officer Martin Gruber. A total of 16.7 million euros will be invested in construction and planning measures in the district.